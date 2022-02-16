GSA extends transition deadline for $50B EIS contract again

The General Services Administration extended the deadline to transition to the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract to Sept. 30, 2023, with many agencies struggling to meet the previous timeline.

Legacy Networx, Washington Interagency Telecommunications System (WITS) 3 and local telecom services contracts will now expire a year later than anticipated on May 31, 2024, according to vendors on the EIS vehicle.

GSA had expected agencies to move 90% of their telecom inventory to the new telecom and IT modernization contract by March 31 and 100% by Sept. 30 of this year, but that was before 15 agencies received Fs for their transitions on the FITARA 13.0 scorecard in January.

An official from Lumen, one of the vendors on the contract, told FedScoop the company supports the extension. This comes after GSA’s transition point person, Allen Hill, told FedScoop in October that all nine vendors on the contract were “rightfully concerned” about agencies missing deadlines. About 7 million services remained on legacy contracts at that time, and 66 solicitations had no task order awards as of July 31.

GSA last extended the EIS deadline in 2019, when legacy contracts were set to expire in May 2020, to give agencies a buffer. But many proceeded to hold off on awarding new task orders. This is nothing new as the governmentwide transition to EIS’s predecessor, Networx, came three years late — costing agencies $329 million in savings.

GSA created a Risk Assessment for Transition (RAFT) process helping agencies make a realistic assessment of their EIS transition timelines, so GSA could help those lagging explore contingencies. But GSA had no intention of extending deadlines as of October.

GSA did not comment on the extension prior to publication.