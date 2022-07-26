FedScoop Close Ad x
GSA extends Polaris bid deadlines again

The General Services Administration (GSA) Headquarters building in Washington, DC, November 21, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The General Services Administration extended the deadline to submit proposals for the first two Polaris pools from Aug. 10 to Aug. 19, 2022.

No reason was given for allowing the Small Business and Women-Owned Small Business pools on the governmentwide acquisition contract nine more days to bid, but a third amendment to the requests for proposals (RFPs) is forthcoming.

GSA unpaused the contract for IT-service based solutions with no ceiling on June 30, after revising RFPs when contractor BD Squared protested the manner in which joint venture experience would be assessed.

The agency also added a summary of questions and responses from its July 21 industry training session on using the Polaris Submission Portal to the solicitations.

