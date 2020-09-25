GSA’s latest modernization award is for a fleet management platform

The General Services Administration is streamlining its fleet management services with the award of a $75 million task order for an upgraded software platform to Karsun Solutions.

GSA wants the Herndon, Virginia-based IT consultant to develop an agile, integrated systems environment for its vehicle purchasing, leasing, short-term rental, telematics and tolling programs.

The five-year task order represents one of the first major projects under the $50 billion CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) blanket purchase agreement, which covers the digital transformation of the backend systems GSA uses to support governmentwide procurement.

“We recognize this is a major modernization initiative for the government,” said Kartik Mecheri, chief architect at Karsun Solutions, in the announcement. “Backed by a strong team and innovative spirit we will advance the fleet platform through our modern software development practices and technologies.”

The Advanced Fleet Platform (AFP) will also improve tracking of data on vehicle procurements across agencies.

Karsun Solutions previously won a five-year, $5.2 million COMET task order to modernize the point-of-sale system GSA Enhanced Checkout (GECO) in June.