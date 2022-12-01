General Services Administration issues draft RFP for $60B OASIS+ solicitation

The General Services Administration has issued a draft request for proposals for the $60 billion OASIS+ procurement.

In a notice published on SAM.gov in November, the agency said it is seeking industry feedback on the draft, which contains all sections of the solicitation for prospective offerors including qualification for unrestricted and total small business categories.

OASIS+ is a multi-agency contract, which is intended to combine three professional services multi-agency vehicles: OASIS, OASIS Small Business, Human Capital and Training Solutions and Building, Maintenance and Operations.

According to GSA, the agency will release a second draft RFP for the solicitation in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023.

In addition to the draft RFP, GSA has opened its Symphony Procurement Suite platform for early registration.

GSA is not limiting the number of contracts that will be awarded under OASIS+ and intends to make an award to each qualifying offeror.

Members of industry have until Dec. 31 to submit comments to GSA on the draft solicitation.