GSA launches modernized federal IT dashboard

The General Services Administration launched a modernized Federal IT Dashboard providing increased visibility into agency cost and management data Monday.

ITDashboard.gov tracks agencies’ IT cost, schedule and contract data for more than 7,000 investments as collected through their internal capital planning and investment control tools.

GSA‘s Office of Government-wide Policy announced in January its plan to replace the 12-year-old Federal IT Dashboard ahead of the release of the White House’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal, slated for Match 28.

“As federal agencies make critical investments in upgrading their IT infrastructure and improving digital service delivery, it’s vital for the public to have visibility into how these dollars are being spent,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan in the announcement. “By making information about federal IT management and spending more accessible and user-friendly, this new dashboard will incentivize agencies to be more efficient and effective and offer valuable insights to our federal partners and the public.”

Two applications — the IT Collect Application Programming Interface (API) and the OGP Visualization Platform — supplanted the legacy dashboard, following a year-long modernization effort.

IT Collect API gathers data from agencies using the latest standards and code capabilities and will handle future data calls from the Office of Management and Budget and other agencies that OMB allows.

The OGP Visualization Platform uses that API and others to ingest data and make it publicly available for visualizations.