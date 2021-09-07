GSA names Raylene Yung director of Tech Modernization Fund

The General Services Administration has appointed Raylene Yung as executive director of the Technology Modernization Fund.

She joins the organization after stepping down as CEO of the nonprofit U.S. Digital Response, which she helped to found in March 2020.

Yung will oversee the Technology Modernization Fund Program Management Office, which was authorized by the Modernizing Government Technology Act of 2017, and will be tasked with giving agencies additional ways to deliver services to the American public more quickly and efficiently.

She has over 10 years of experience in technology across the private sector, government and nonprofit organizations. Previously she was a member of the Biden-Harris transition team identifying key policy priorities for the administration with a critical technical focus.

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a statement on Yung’s appointment: “The future of government services is digital.”

“Modernizing technology means delivering a better experience for the public, securing our nation’s infrastructure, creating shared services that save taxpayers money and addressing the critical challenges of climate change and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Carnahan said. “Raylene brings a wealth of experience in technology policy and the private sector that will help us more effectively rethink the way we invest in modernizing our nation’s digital infrastructure. We look forward to having her on the team.”

Yung’s appointment comes as the TMF has received a $1 billion injection of capital from the American Rescue Plan Act and the team behind it must now work to deliver funding to agencies at a scale unprecedented for the fund.

According to Federal CIO Clare Martorana, the Technology Modernization Board has received over 100 proposals for projects, totaling more than $2 billion, since funding was appropriated in March through the American Rescue Plan.

Late last week, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform voted to adopt an amendment as part of the fiscal 2022 budget reconciliation process that could provide an extra $3 billion for federal IT modernization, including $1 billion for the Technology Modernization Fund.