GSA re-awards spots on $5.5B 2GIT contract

The General Services Administration re-awarded 79 spots on a $5.5 billion contract allowing all levels of government to buy IT hardware and software products and services.

Protests stalled the Second Generation IT (2GIT) five-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) awards, which included 58 small businesses, for 15 months.

The BPA streamlines the purchasing of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technology through GSA Advantage!, allowing agencies to meet complex requirements faster.

“2GIT will deliver great value across the federal government,” said Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner of IT Category, in the announcement. “It serves as an example of GSA developing IT solutions that cater to agencies’ current and future requirements with supply chain risk management as a key feature.”

The contract is the first instance of the Office of IT Category including supply chain risk management (SCRM) requirements making vendors self-certify the maturity of their networks and verify they’re sticking to their plans moving forward.

GSA worked with the Air Force on 2GIT to extend the Best-in-Class (BIC) IT Products purchasing solution to all agencies including those at the state, local and tribal levels through the Cooperative Purchasing Program.

2GIT ensures the collection of prices paid data and tracking of savings, cost reductions and administrative burden. Vendors can add new products quickly through the FASt Lane modification process.

Three companies — Blue Tech, Coast to Coast Computer Products and Red River Technology — protested GSA’s original awards in November 2019. GSA took corrective action only for Red River and small business Blue Tech to protest again, in addition to Force 3, which had won a spot on the original contract.

Of those four companies, only Coast to Coast Computer Products failed to receive a spot the second time around.

Five other small businesses made it onto the contract this time: ACG Systems, Four, KPAUL Properties, Lowry Solutions, and Walker and Associates. And so did Telos Corporation and Telos Identity Management Solutions.

BearCom Operating and CDW Government missed out this time as did small, woman-owned, disadvantaged business Divine Imaging; small, disadvantaged business NeoTech Solutions; and small business Vee Model Management Consulting.

“With the award of the 2GIT BPAs, we are proud to support multiple awardees from each of the small business categories: HUBZone, Woman-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and 8(a) businesses,” said Sonny Hashmi, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service, in a statement. “Small and disadvantaged businesses form an important component of the federal contracting community, and GSA will continue to identify and elevate opportunities for them to bring their expertise and innovation to support the federal government.”