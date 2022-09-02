GSA seeks information about application security testing solutions for agencies 

The General Services Administration has issued a request for information seeking feedback from industry on current available application security testing capabilities for federal agencies.

“The U.S. government is focused on increasing the depth, rigor, and creativity of its approach to application security testing, so that it sees and analyzes its applications as its adversaries do,” the agency said in a SAM.gov notice.

It added: “GSA is seeking information about the availability of Application Security Testing (AST) capabilities that support this effort, including manual expert analysis as well as automated tools, to discover security flaws in Federal applications and provide actionable results.”

The RFI comes as agencies across the federal government work to enhance application security through measures including the adoption of multi-factor authentication and moving networks to the cloud, in line with the Biden administration’s cybersecurity executive order.

Earlier this month, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Chief Information Officer Zach Goldstein told FedScoop his agency was continuing to perform comparative analyses of MFA solutions for applications and devices.

Respondents have until Sept. 30 to answer questions posed by GSA through the RFI.