GSA wants public recommendations on future workforce policies and initiatives

The General Services Administration wants responses to a request for information that will help federal senior executive leadership coordinate substantial updates to workforce policies and related initiatives.

The government has struggled to compete for talent with technical skills in areas like artificial intelligence, and the pandemic increased remote work — prompting GSA to issue its request for information (RFI) on how leadership should handle such challenges.

GSA initially issued the RFI in December but has extended the deadline for consulting firms, universities, nonprofits, associations and companies to provide best practices, technology recommendations and optimization strategies to Jan. 27.

“We very much hope that potential respondents will view this RFI and virtual industry day request as a true civic opportunity to help significantly shape the government’s thinking about the federal workforce,” reads the RFI. “Additionally, for respondents considering whether to submit a response, this effort may yield other potential benefits, such as access to senior officials across government to showcase your organization’s expertise as part of the RFIs you submit.”

The RFI asks respondents to weigh in on improving hiring outcomes by attracting top talent and streamlining hiring processes; promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility; increasing career opportunities through upskilling and continuous learning; and other areas it may have missed.

Topics were selected by leaders within the White House, Office of Management and Budget, Office of Personnel Management, executive councils like the Chief Information Officers and Chief Data Officers councils, and other departments including Defense and Homeland Security.

The Presidential Management Council Working Group on Re-entry and the Future of Work, as well as the President’s Management Agenda (PMA) team, tailored the topics to the first pillar of the PMA.

While no direct procurement will come from the RFI, once responses are in GSA will begin Phase 3 of its governmentwide workforce outreach effort. Respondents will be selected to engage with leaders from the participating agencies in a series of sessions on their submissions and even demonstrate technologies — in what is being called a virtual reverse industry day — ideally in February.