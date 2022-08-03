GSA’s Carnahan, other federal IT leaders met with House majority leader to discuss TMF funding

General Services Administration chief Robin Carnahan recently convened a group discussion with the majority leader of the House of Representatives to discuss ongoing funding of the Technology Modernization Fund.

The meeting on Jul. 27 with Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and other House members is understood to have focused on how to support and expand the work of the fund. TMF Executive Director Raylene Yung and Department of Veterans Affairs CIO Kurt Delbene also attended the meeting.

It came shortly before Senate lawmakers last week removed future funding for the TMF from a draft fiscal 2023 appropriations bill.

The appetite for TMF funding remains strong in the House, according to sources, and funding provisions are likely to be included in budget proposals from the chamber in the coming months.

“TMF funding remains a top priority for leader Hoyer, and I can’t see a situation in which House lawmakers would accept zero funding for TMF,” said one legislative source.

However, lawmakers in the Senate have previously expressed concerns over the allocation of extra public money to the fund without clear results and data demonstrating project outputs from the fund.

The TMF was capitalized with $1 billion in the American Rescue Plan last year, of which the fund’s board is intending to spend about $750 million on projects by the end of the calendar year.

House appropriators in June included $100 million for the TMF in draft budget legislation for the 2023 fiscal year. This followed a request in March from the Biden administration for the fund to be topped up with an additional $300 million.

The bipartisan legislation to create the TMF, led by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., in 2017, was previously introduced by Rep. Hoyer.

Commenting on the meeting, Rep. Hoyer said: “I appreciated the opportunity to sit down with members and with Administrator Carnahan to strategize on how best to provide the TMF with additional capital so that this innovative, revolving fund can support more modernization projects across the federal government.”

He added: “I was proud to help lead the effort five years ago to launch the TMF through a bipartisan process, and I continue to believe that Congress must provide further funding so that federal agencies can serve the American people more efficiently and more securely.”