HHS names George Chambers as acting CIO

The Department of Health and Human Services has named George Chambers as acting chief information officer, FedScoop has learned.

The senior IT modernization leader takes over the role from incumbent Janet Vogel, according to three people familiar with the matter. Chief information officers of federal agencies were notified of the appointment on Friday, sources told FedScoop.

Chambers will start work on January 1 2022.

Vogel retires at the end of the year, following a 40-year career in government. She took on the acting CIO role in June in addition to her responsibilities as chief information security officer.

Chambers has worked in a range of IT leadership roles across the federal government, including as principal adviser on health IT to the Office of the CIO at the Department of Defense and as director of the Military Health System’s electronic health records center.

He has worked at HHS since 2014, most recently as executive director within the Office of Application and Platform Solutions. Chambers also has experience in the private sector, including as an associate partner at executive advisory firm Ranstad.

It’s unclear who will be Vogel’s successor in the role of CISO. Over the course of her career, she has worked in a range of technology roles, including as deputy CIO for operations at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She was also director of technical operations for the HR Connect human resources system at Treasury and director of policy for the CIO of the Federal Aviation Administration, according to LinkedIn.

The incoming acting CIO will inherit oversight of a range of priorities including a drive to modernize legacy IT systems set out in the department’s strategic plan for fiscal years 2021-2023.