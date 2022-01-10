HHS launches AI website with 2022 priorities

The Department of Health and Human Services launched its much-anticipated artificial intelligence website with priorities for 2022 on Monday.

HHS intends to increase employees’ skills through its AI Community of Practice (CoP) and issue guidance out of its recently established AI Council this year, according to the site.

Chief AI Officer Oki Mek announced his 10-month-old office’s plan to launch the public-facing website under HHS.gov in October, shortly after the AI Council’s first bimonthly meeting.

“To truly realize the benefits of AI, we must communicate, share and collaborate across the health sector,” Mek wrote, in a LinkedIn post announcing the site. “AI provides us with an immense instrument to keep the flame of intelligence glowing even brighter; let’s work together to make this happen.”

In addition to the AI CoP fostering shared solution and scaling resources and the AI Council setting priorities for legal, fair and ethical algorithms, HHS will also expand its Trustworthy AI Playbook in 2022. The playbook is featured on the site and is intended to increase the success rate of AI projects, which is around 85%, Mek wrote.

Other 2022 HHS priorities include developing an AI Use Case Inventory, allowing staff to track where and how AI applications are being deployed, and hosting AI Lunch & Learn sessions, where staff can hear about emerging innovations across the health sector. Mek previously said data groups would be among those brought in to engage with employees.

The new site also features HHS’s AI Strategy released last January, relevant statutes and authorities, and the department’s response to the Office of Management and Budget‘s memo on regulating AI applications.

“I am so proud of the AI office team, HHS leaders and the amazing workforce across the department coming together to carry out the HHS AI Strategy,” Mek wrote. “We have achieved so much the past 10 months.”