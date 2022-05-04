HHS makes Palantir data analytics platform available to all its agencies

The Department of Health and Human Services will let its agencies use Palantir’s data analytics platform via a five-year, $90 million blanket purchase agreement announced Wednesday.

Palantir Foundry can now be obtained for HHS missions with Solutioning with Holistic Analytics Restructured for the Enterprise (SHARE) contract task orders.

Within HHS, Foundry is already used by the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration and helped them generate pandemic data insights, but SHARE represents an expansion beyond COVID-19 response.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with HHS and the confidence in our software it is showing by selecting Palantir for a long-term, wide-ranging BPA,” said Akash Jain, president of Palantir U.S. government, in the announcement. “We are proud to provide the software backbone to some of the country’s most critical public health missions.”

HHS, itself, issued the first SHARE task order for 10-and-a-half months and millions of dollars to vertically integrate Foundry so teams can configure low- to no-code applications to manage, ingest and access administrative data securely across business domains.

SHARE allows agencies to select from a pool of prequalified vendors on the delivery side.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again extended and expanded a contract with Palantir to apply its outbreak response and disease surveillance solution to more respiratory diseases.

As part of the previous contract, Palantir said it would continue to modernize the Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response (DCIPHER) environment, built on its Foundry platform, to ensure CDC has the infrastructure necessary to perform genomic sequencing of variants and track them and their outcomes.