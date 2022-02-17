House Digital Service launches initial recruitment push

The recently established House Digital Service has opened applications for three IT specialists as part of an initial recruitment drive.

HDS seeks a product manager, a user experience (UX) designer and a software engineer, according to jobs listings published Thursday on the website for the House of Representatives.

The roles are the first to be advertised after the launch of the new service was revealed in January by Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor in a House Select Committee statement.

Product managers will make $154,039 leading cross-functional teams delivering user-centered products with agile development.

User experience designers will make between $137,965 and $154,039 driving research and working with developers and product managers to build and test concepts.

Software engineers will make between $137,965 and $154,039 coding and establishing DevOps practices.

All three positions reside within the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer, and the deadline to apply for each is March 9, 2022.

The new service is tasked with building intuitive solutions that improve on member offices’ most significant challenges. It comes after nonprofit groups, like TechCongress and others, have for years looked to inject tech talent into Congress through digital service fellowships.

Launching the service is one of several measures being taken by CAO in response to questions from House lawmakers over the pace of digital modernization in Congress.