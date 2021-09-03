House oversight committee approves extra $3B for IT modernization in budget markup

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has voted to adopt an amendment as part of the FY2022 budget reconciliation process that could provide an extra $3 billion for federal IT modernization.

If it passes into law, the proposed change would allocate $2 billion for the Federal Citizen Service Fund to improve federal cybersecurity and the delivery of critical services, as well as $1 billion for the Technology Modernization Fund.

The amendment would also give the Office of Management and Budget $350 million for IT oversight and reform. This would provide extra support for U.S. Digital Service projects such as a forthcoming climate and economic justice screening tool.

Following the markup, the reconciliation package now moves to the floor of the House for further consideration by lawmakers. The legislation was introduced to the Senate early last month and passed the upper chamber on August 11.

In a statement, the House committee said it sought to provide “crucial funding” to improve cybersecurity and to modernize federal technology. The $1 billion for the TMF is intended to facilitate the modernization of high priority federal systems.

Chairwoman of the committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said she looked forward to continue working with the Biden Administration and members of the House and Senate to pass the legislation.

The amendment was proposed by Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-MA.