House oversight committee refers veterans’ records backlog to NARA inspector general

Lawmakers on the House Oversight and Reform Committee have called on the inspector general of the National Archives and Records Administration to investigate a backlog of veterans’ records requests during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to the watchdog, lawmakers highlighted further delays in clearing the backlog of records, which are crucial for veterans to access service-related benefits, including medical treatment, unemployment assistance and emergency housing services.

“Although NARA initially projected that it would clear the backlog by the end of calendar year 2022, recent updates suggest that the backlog could be resolved as soon as October 1, 2022,” lawmakers wrote in the missive. “Unfortunately, NARA’s most recent update to Congress on October 4, 2021, indicated that more than 550,000 requests are currently in the backlog and that progress to reduce the backlog was interrupted by the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.”