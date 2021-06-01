U.S. Navy awards Huntington Ingalls $724.3M yard support contract

The U.S. Navy has selected Huntington Ingalls to undertake a shipyard technical support contract in Mississippi.

The deal has a hybrid structure, which includes options, which if exercised, would take the total value of the contract to $724.3M.

Huntington will undertake yard support for various amphibious transport and assault ships, and will also undertake on-site technical support for naval operations in Florida, Virginia, California, and Japan.

The work is expected to be completed by May 2028.

Huntington is the US’ largest military shipbuilder, and was formed in 2011 as a spin-off of Northrop Grumman. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HII.