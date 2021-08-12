US Indian Health Service to replace health information system

The Indian Health Service is looking for electronic health record (EHR) vendors to replace the outdated health information system it and many tribal and urban American Indian healthcare organizations use, according to a draft statement of objectives (SOO).

Part of the Department of the Interior, IHS intends to award a 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity Health IT (HIT) Modernization Program contract with time-and-materials and firm-fixed-price task orders.

IHS developed the Resource and Patient Management System (RPMS) internally to support everything from patient registration to billing and pull from hundreds of databases nationwide. But recent advances in HIT and changes in regulations — as well as the decision of partner agency the Department of Veterans Affairs to move to a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution — have IHS looking to do the same.

“IHS seeks HIT solutions that use innovative, next generation technologies and incorporate best practice clinical and business processes for improved health care outcomes,” reads the SOO. “The scope of capabilities and services touched by the IHS HIT modernization initiative is broad.”

Services include cradle-to-grave primary care, prenatal care, behavioral health, dental, eye care, physical therapy, and telehealth for American Indian and Alaska Native patients.

IHS wants a set of HIT COTS solutions that improve patients’ access to those services and their health information, quality of care, and health status. The agency is also looking to improve interoperability and information sharing across the American Indian health system and private and government partners, as well as security.

For that reason solutions must comply with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, Federal Information Security Modernization Act, National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s Special Publication 800-53, recent cybersecurity executive order, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

IHS anticipates vendors may face challenges meeting the diverse requirements of its tribal partners, as well as reporting requirements at the various levels of government.

The agency seeks vendor feedback on the requirements in its draft SOO and their capabilities, according to a request for information (RFI). Interested vendors have until 10 a.m. EDT on Aug. 19 to respond to the questions in the RFI.