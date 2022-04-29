Industry groups call on lawmakers to support extra tech funding in FY23 appropriations

A coalition of industry groups has written to lawmakers, calling on them to support additional funding for technology modernization across federal agencies as part of the fiscal year 2023 appropriations process.

In a joint letter published Friday, the nine trade groups asked lawmakers to support either meeting or exceeding the $300 million requested for the Technology Modernization Fund by the White House as part of the President’s Budget.

The groups added that lawmakers in both chambers should support the provision of broader funding for tech modernization to ensure that agencies are able to meet zero trust goals.

“Funding is also needed to meet the government’s cybersecurity needs and goals. OMB Memorandum M-22-09, which follows the Executive Order on ‘Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity’ (EO 14028), directs all federal agencies to mature their zero trust capabilities,” the missive said.

It added: “The additional funding should be made available for agencies that are just getting started on their zero trust journeys because these cybersecurity efforts are essential to maintaining a strong federal network defense posture for years to come.”

The Biden administration in March asked lawmakers to approve an additional $300 million in funding for the Technology Modernization Fund as part of the president’s fiscal 2023 budget request.

The request for extra funding came as the board of the federal IT investment fund continues to assess project proposals from federal agencies as it decides how to spend the remaining sum of $1 billion provided as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) 2021.

The joint letter was signed by the Alliance for Digital Innovation, Center for Procurement Advocacy, Computing Technology Industry Association, Information Technology Industry Council, National Defense Industrial Association, The Professional Services Council, Security Industry Association, Software and Information Industry Association and TechNet.