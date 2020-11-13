Intelligence community gets new CIO

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has selected Matthew Kozma to be CIO of the intelligence community.

Kozma comes to the role after serving most recently as the executive agent for the Department of Defense’s Unified Platform and Joint Cyber Command and Control. As such, he led the department’s work to “optimize investments, close critical cyberspace capability gaps, and ensure delivery of resilient, agile, secure, and effective cyberspace capability solutions to the warfighter,” per DOD’s description of the role.

“As a U.S. Air Force veteran of 25 years, he brings a wealth of experience in space, research and development, intelligence, as well as private sector and international security cooperation,” said Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. “We look forward to his leadership in modernizing and advancing the IC IT enterprise.”

The IC CIO role has been vacant since John Sherman left to join the DOD as principal deputy CIO in July. Since then, La’Naia Jones has filled the role in an acting capacity.

As CIO, Kozma will work to coordinate the investment in and management of the IT enterprise across the IC, working with CIOs and other senior leaders in the community’s 17 agencies to advise the director of national intelligence. Some of his major priorities will be the IC’s continued move to the cloud — notably through its multi-billion-dollar Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) contract — and adoption of artificial intelligence.