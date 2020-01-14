Partnerships are key to IC modernization success, CIO Sherman says

Intelligence community CIO John Sherman views his partnerships with both internal and external stakeholders as key to IT modernization success.

Congress, America’s international allies, other federal agencies like the Department of Defense and intelligence community staff all count among these important stakeholders, he said Tuesday at the Cloudera Data Cloud Summit.

From his role overseeing the whole IC Information Technology Enterprise, his specific responsibility to each is a little different. For example, when it comes to intel community staff, it’s all about providing the necessary tools so they can get on with their jobs. “I don’t want them worrying about cloud infrastructure,” he said.

Sherman’s other important partners are the 17 intelligence agencies — and their respective CIOs — that he works with from his perch in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“I really see the leadership we provide — setting the vision, being the shepherd for the 17 agencies, as really the most important role we have,” Sherman said. Success, he added, means doing whatever it takes to make these agencies successful.