IRS establishes office to improve taxpayer experience with digital tools

The IRS established a Taxpayer Experience Office to improve customer experience by establishing agency guidelines based on changing expectations and industry trends.

The new office is considering hundreds of programs and digital tools — fully transparent taxpayer accounts, expanded e-File and payment options, digital signatures, secure two-way messaging, and online accounts for businesses — it may implement.

The IRS first proposed the solutions in a January 2021 report to Congress required by the Taxpayer First Act, and the Customer Experience Executive Order issued in November only served to add weight behind its five-year priorities for TEO.

“As the IRS continues taking immediate steps this filing season, including adding more employees to address the significant challenges facing a resource-constrained IRS, it’s critical that we work going forward to equip the IRS to be a 21st century resource for Americans,” said Commissioner Chuck Rettig in the Friday announcement. “The formal establishment of this office will help unify and expand efforts across the IRS to improve service to taxpayers.”

TEO’s short-term activities include expanding customer callback and payment options and adding secure two-way messaging and services for multilingual taxpayers.

The office plans to staff up the next several months to accomplish its goals.

Recently the IRS introduced digital tools supporting Economic Impact Payments and the Advance Child Tax Credit, online chat, and online tax professional accounts.

“Whether checking the status of a tax return, meeting with a revenue agent for an audit, or receiving a tax credit to their bank account, improving service delivery and customer experience are fundamental priorities for us,” said Ken Corbin, chief taxpayer experience officer, in a statement. “We’re committed to designing and delivering services that better connect with our diverse taxpayer base.”