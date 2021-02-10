IRS officially makes Nancy Sieger CIO after nearly two years on the job

The IRS named Nancy Sieger its official CIO, a role she’s served in an acting capacity since June 2019.

Sieger oversees the hundreds of IT systems operating the U.S. tax infrastructure, as well as the nearly 7,000 employees maintaining them.

Not only are IRS systems — some of which are 40 to 50 years old — critical to processing millions of tax returns annually, but they’ve been leaned on to issue pandemic stimulus checks.

“Nancy has done an exemplary job as acting CIO supporting delivery of two rounds of Economic Interest Payments totaling more than $420 billion, along with individual tax refunds of more than $320 billion during the pandemic,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in Tuesday’s announcement. “She is a remarkable person and enjoys tremendous support from our entire IT team and throughout the IRS.”

Prior to taking on the CIO role, Sieger was deputy CIO for filing season and tax reform in charge of making technology changes to modernize IT in compliance with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Sieger graduated from the IRS 2004 Executive Development Class, promotes workplace diversity and received a FedScoop 50 award for federal leadership.