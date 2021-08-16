IRS partners with Code for America to launch child tax credit portal

Digital tech nonprofit Code for America is developing a new online system for the Internal Revenue Service to allow families to claim child tax rebates and other tax benefits more easily.

Called GetCTC, the platform is intended to increase access to both the Advance Child Tax Credit and the Recovery Rebate Credit for low- and no-income users.

The technology partnership is part of a governmentwide effort announced last week by the IRS to enroll eligible families in the CTC.

IRS Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said: “We want every eligible family to have access to the advance child tax credit, which is why we will continue our outreach efforts to drive enrollment as our children return to school.”

David Newville, Code for America senior program director for tax benefits, said the portal is in its final stages of development.

“GetCTC will be a mobile-friendly online portal, available in Spanish too, that will make accessing the CTC simple. We will continue to work to make sure that every family in our nation gets the tax benefits that belong to them,” Newville said.

The California nonprofit was founded in 2009 and works with the federal and state agencies to improve the design of civic technology.

Staff at the organization are currently in talks with management over the formal recognition of a union for employees. Leaders at the nonprofit last week told FedScoop they are open to talks with employee representatives about the issue.