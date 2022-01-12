Isolate and stop cyber-risks by controlling privileged access

With the complexity of the IT landscape and the growing need to establish zero-trust environments, organizations are not only looking to implement identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) solutions but hone in on privileged access to ensure the right individuals have access to the right resources at the right time.

To mitigate cyber-attacks, any accounts with high levels of access to very sensitive and critical data need to be audited, monitored, and managed continuously and consistently.

A recent report produced by CyberArk and Deloitte, highlights IDaaS offerings that elevate control in a cohesive manner to provide better operational insight and improve organization’s ability to measure risk.

According to the report, “modernizing the delivery and consumption of identity security services can lower the overall cost of ownership in a world in which the innovation is accelerated. New services are developed faster, and modern organizations need to continuously refresh technologies to keep pace. Further, end-user access should occur with minimum privileges to enterprise resources at the time and be continuously analyzed by authentication and dynamic authorization.”

The report outlines how public and private sector organizations have used IDaaS to drive mission value.

Read more in the report, “Zero Trust as a Service Starts with Controlling Privileged Access.”

To learn more about the importance of developing and operationalizing privileged access controls with a long-term view at public sector agencies and institutions, hear more from CyberArk and Deloitte executives.

This article was produced by Scoop News Group for, and sponsored by, CyberArk.