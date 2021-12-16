JADC2 Cross Functional Team to stand up AI-focused working group

The team working to implement one of the military’s top modernization priorities stood up a new unit dedicated to the impact of artificial intelligence on battlefield command and control.

The Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Cross-Functional Team (CFT) will soon add an “AI for C2” working group, sources familiar with the matter told FedScoop. The AI working group will specialize on a subject at the heart of JADC2: using artificial intelligence to enhance command and control, the military’s process for organizing and maneuvering in battle.

“The CFT just received a brief on it this week and decided to move forward with its establishment,” CFT lead Brig. Gen. Rob Parker told FedScoop.

JADC2 is the new construct the military is pursuing to bring data from across the battlefield together to better inform decision-making — a process that could require the big-data crunching AI systems offer.

The group joins six others under the CFT with specific mission areas all related to the military’s Internet of Things-style construct. The other working groups focus on capability needs, research and engineering and architecture, transport and communications, data and standards, demonstrations and assessment, and acquisition and transition.

A source familiar with the draft charter told FedScoop that part of the remit of the group will be ensuring JADC2 has “Responsible AI” and meets ethical principles.

A Joint Staff spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.