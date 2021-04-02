JAIC looking for ‘data readiness’ services for military

The Department of Defenses’ Joint Artificial Intelligence Center is looking for companies to help curate and enhance the military’s ability to use its data.

JAIC released a solicitation for Data Readiness for AI Development (DRAID) services, carrying a $240 million ceiling. Under the five-year contract, JAIC wants to enable “decentralized ordering” on the contract for parts of the military looking to use their data for AI development.

“The Government intends to issue multiple BOAs resulting from this solicitation to the responsible Offeror(s) whose submission(s) conforms to the solicitation and will be the most advantageous to the Government,” the solicitation states.

The JAIC recently shifted its focus to be an enabling force for AI across the military, not just an AI development office. This solicitation appears to fit neatly into that new vision the JAIC has of itself, searching for services that can be used across the military.

Some of the specific types of data readiness services the JAIC is looking for include Extract Transform Load (ETL) and data engineering, database design and development, data analysis, and project and outreach management, according to the statement of work.