Jason Gray to join USAID as chief information officer

Outgoing Department of Education CIO Jason Gray is set to join the U.S. Agency for International Development as chief information officer.

He starts work in the new role at the agency on Aug. 15, and will become the first permanent CIO at USAID following the departure of Jay Mahanand in January, who left to take over as CIO at the United Nations World Food Programme in Rome.

Details of the federal IT leader’s new role come after FedScoop yesterday revealed that Gray is leaving the chief information officer role at the Department for Education, a position he has held since 2016.

Following his departure from that agency, deputy CIO Gary Stevens will serve as interim chief information officer.

According to LinkedIn, Gray previously held a variety of federal government technology leadership positions, including as chief information officer of the Defense Manpower Data Center. Other senior posts include a spell as chief information officer of the Miami VA Healthcare System and as chief technology officer of the National Naval Medical Center.

In its fiscal year 2023 budget request, USAID has sought $1.7 billion to invest in a U.S. direct hire workforce. This fresh investment is intended to support human capital initiatives and information technology programs to “significantly expand” the agency’s workforce.

USAID’s IT spending in 2022 has so far totaled $274.5 million, according to ITdashboard.gov.

Details of Gray’s next destination were first reported by Federal News Network.