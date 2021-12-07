Digital ID verification company Socure is landing spot for Burris

The former chief of staff to the Federal CIO has taken a new private sector role at digital ID verification company Socure.

Jordan Burris joined the New York-headquartered company as senior director of product market strategy for public sector business.

Burris left government last month, after serving as chief of staff in the office of the Federal CIO since July 2019. He initially joined the White House as a senior cybersecurity adviser in 2017, and before then worked as a cybersecurity consultant at Deloitte.

Commenting on the new appointment, Burris said: “I joined Socure to promote a more equitable and inclusive identity verification standard for the American public and transform the way public sector benefits and services are accessed and delivered.”

The company’s technology is “vital for supporting the government’s digital transformation, stopping fraud, and creating a safe and seamless experience for all,” Burris said.

Socure uses a predictive analytics platform to verify user identity in real time. The company was established in 2012 in New York.