Julie Dunne named new FAS commissioner

The General Services Administration announced Thursday that Julie Dunne has been named as the new commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service.

Dunne has been serving in this role on an acting basis since October 2019, when previous FAS Commissioner Alan Thomas resigned from the job. Now with the official title, she’ll continue to work on consolidating the Multiple Award Schedules program and promoting the use of shared services.

“I’m pleased to lead the FAS team as we continue to drive progress on a number of acquisition reform and IT modernization efforts — all with the goal of helping our customer agencies advance their missions and save taxpayer dollars,” Dunne said in a statement.

Dunne joined GSA in May 2019 after working on Capitol Hill as staff director on the Government Operations Subcommittee of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and senior counsel on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“Julie’s extensive background in federal acquisition policy and experience in the executive branch, private sector, and Congress provides a valuable foundation for her leadership role at GSA,” Emily Murphy, GSA’s administrator, said in a statement. “I am excited to work with her as she implements her vision for continuing GSA’s work to modernize and streamline government.”

GSA also announced that Tom Howder is now the deputy commissioner of FAS. He’s been serving as acting deputy commissioner since November 2018.