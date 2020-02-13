Justice CIO Klimavicz set to retire

Longtime Department of Justice CIO Joe Klimavicz will retire from government at the end of February.

Klimavicz has more than 40 years in government service, the last six of which were as Justice CIO. He told staff Wednesday about his plans in an email, obtained by FedScoop.

Klimavicz didn’t mention what’s next for him, but said he is “excited and energized by what opportunities lie ahead of me.” He also summarized some of his office’s achievements, such as reducing the department’s “IT footprint by uniting the DOJ enterprise under a single cohesive email system and by consolidating our data centers from an inventory of over 110 facilities to less than a dozen.”

“I have operated under the mantra that we need to keep pace with American innovation,” he wrote. “Every decision I have made has been grounded by the resolution to drive the Department of Justice towards a more modern approach to mission delivery and evidence-based governance. The progress we have made together as catalysts of positive change is remarkable, and, reflecting upon my years of service, it remains one of my greatest sources of pride.”

Melinda Rogers, deputy CIO, is likely to replace Klimavicz in an acting capacity upon his departure.

Klimavicz also serves as Justice’s chief data officer. Prior to joining DOJ, he was the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s CIO and director of high-performance computing and communications.