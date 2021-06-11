Army awards L3Harris $3.3B contract for Army radio equipment and services

L3Harris, the major tech and defense contractor, has won a $3.3 billion contract to provide the Army with radios and related communication services.

The contract was awarded Thursday and work will continue for five years, according to the Department of Defense. L3Harris was the only company to bid on the contract, which was awarded by U.S. Army Contracting Command in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The Army’s network of radios is one of its primary means of communication in the field, with the service on a multi-year modernization initiative.

The company’s website lists a range of radios and related tech it has to offer, although it’s unclear which particular radio system the Army is buying under this contract. The Army has been pursuing software-defined radios and novel radio waves-manipulating tech to communicate through.

“In conjunction with tried-and-true legacy waveforms, Soldiers require newer, commercially available waveforms, providing multiple communications pathways and a back-up plan in case their waveform becomes compromised,” Lt. Col. Raymond a product manager in the Army’s tactical radio office said in a 2020 statement about radio tests.