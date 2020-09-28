Labor awards $805.9M in EIS task orders for modernizing telecom

The Department of Labor hastened its transition to the new governmentwide contract for modernizing IT and telecommunications with the award of three major task orders.

DOL made all three multi-million-dollar awards — worth $805.9 million total — to Verizon under the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract Friday, according to task order documents.

The department was 54% of the way toward transitioning off the expiring Networx contract by the General Services Administration‘s deadline of Sept. 30, 2022, as of early August, but this is a marked advancement.

The first task order is for 12 years and $631.5 million covering managed network, data, voice and toll-free services at DOL sites nationwide. The design, engineering, provisioning, management, transition, and maintenance of new and existing telecom infrastructure is included.

A second 12-year, $10.2 million task order is for web and audio conferencing services, while the third 12-year, $164.2 million task order is for Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS). EIS granted three more primes the ability to provide the MTIPS Trusted Internet Connection-compliant cybersecurity services to agencies — Core Technologies, Granite Telecommunications and MetTel — in addition to AT&T, Lumen Technologies and Verizon authorized under Networx.

DOL released its EIS request for proposals in March, having split an earlier winner-take-all task order into parts following a pre-award protest from Granite Telecommunications. The department previously awarded a 12-year, $70.2 million task order for colocated hosting services for network connectivity at its sites to Verizon on July 31.

The three hefty task orders come eight days after the Department of the Interior awarded its own $483 million task order for voice services.