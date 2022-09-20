Labor Department emerging tech chief among Sammies award winners

The Department of Labor’s head of emerging technology is among the recipients of the 2022 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America medals.

Krista Kinnard has received the Emerging Leaders medal for her work automating repetitive administrative processes across the agency.

She won the accolade for her work using robotic process automation to slash the time needed to format and organize personnel performance reviews from 40 hours to under three minutes, according to the award notice.

She is one of eight federal government leaders to receive an award from the program, which is organized by the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service and known colloquially as the Sammies.

Gregory Robinson of NASA has been awarded the Federal Employee of the Year medal for overseeing the successful launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, and Clifford Lane from the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Disease receives the Paul A. Volcker Career Achievement Medal for his four decades of work on treating infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS, Ebola and COVID-19.

Amanda Cohn, Anita Patel and Davis Fitter of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been awarded the COVID-19 Response medal, and Barbara Morton of the Department of Veterans Affairs is the recipient of the Management Excellence medal.

The Safety, Security and International affairs medal goes to Hilary Ingraham, Holly Herrera and Kiera Berdinner at the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, and Cindy Newberg has been awarded the Science, Technology and Environment medal.

In addition, Joshua Josa of the U.S. Agency for International Development is the recipient of the Service of America Medals People’s Choice Award, which was presented in July.

Earlier this year, the Partnership for Public Service announced a long list of finalists for the 2022 awards.

The awards program was launched in 2002 and since its inception has honored more than 700 outstanding federal employees for their work. It was renamed the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals in 2010.