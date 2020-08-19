Laura Stanton named assistant commissioner of the IT Category at GSA

The Federal Acquisition Service officially named Laura Stanton the assistant commissioner of the Office of Information Technology Category, she announced Tuesday.

Stanton has filled the critical role — which is responsible for overseeing the government’s transition to the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions telecommunications contract — in an acting capacity since June 8.

Her predecessor, Bill Zielinski, also had a hand in acquisition innovation, IT modernization, cybersecurity and supply chain security.

“I have a lot to live up to following Mary Davie, Kay Ely and Bill Zielinski,” Stanton wrote on LinkedIn. “I want to thank the three of them and others for all their mentorship and support.” Davie and Ely are other former GSA acquisition leaders.

Stanton has spent 23 years with the General Services Administration, ITC’s parent agency.

In her previous role as deputy assistant commissioner of ITC, Stanton oversaw the IT subcategories, identity solutions and customer engagement, as well as the Commercial Platforms Initiative — one of four cornerstone Federal Marketplace Strategy projects.