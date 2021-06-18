Leidos wins $999M contract to support reserves’ health IT infrastructure

Leidos has won a contract to provide commercial health services to U.S. military reserve forces, which includes medical and IT infrastructure work.

The contract, known as the Reserve Health Readiness Program III, has a total estimated value of about $999 million if all options are exercised. The work will be carried out by Ledios’ subsidiary company, QTC Medical Services. The award is a firm-fixed-price, cost-no-fee contract, and could extend for up to five years.

Leidos will work with the Defense Health Agency to carry out the contract and will provide services to the reserve arms of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Commenting on the contract win, Leidos Health Group President Liz Porter said: “We are excited to begin this contract and expand our health care offerings for all U.S. military reservists.”

“This work builds on our robust health delivery solutions, which are leading the industry in innovative care for active duty, reserve and veteran service members,” she added.