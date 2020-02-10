Leidos wins $7.7B Navy NGEN-R network services contract

Leidos has won the Navy‘s $7.7 billion contract for the network services portion of the Next Generation Enterprise Networks Recompete (NGEN-R).

Under the potential eight-and-a-half-year Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract, the Northern Virginia defense and IT contractor will provide “base network services … such as electronic software delivery, end user core build, endpoint detection, logistics management, network operations, security operations, service desk, transport and virtualization services,” according to the contract announcement.

“This contract will enable the digital modernization of our enterprise networks, which are the foundation for the Department of Navy business,” James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, said in a statement. “Our future enterprise networks will provide Sailors, Marines and our civilian workforce the tools they need to be more efficient at increasing Naval capabilities — and further empowering our Navy Marine Corps team to compete and win.”

The SMIT contract is the larger of two under the NGEN-R acquisition. In October, HP won the $1.4 billion portion to provide new hardware used on the Navy Marine Corps Intranet, the OCONUS Navy Enterprise Network (ONE-Net) abroad and the Marine Corps Enterprise Network.

Leidos says it will “unify, operate, and maintain the shore-based networks and data management” of the Navy under the contract.

“Leidos is proud to provide sailors and marines around the world with the tools they need to gain a warfighting edge in the modern digital landscape,” Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president, said in a statement. “Under the enterprise construct of NGEN-R, we look forward to unifying and fortifying existing networks while providing cost-efficiencies to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.”

Now the award faces the chance of a protest, which is highly likely given its magnitude. Losing bidders, which include General Dynamics IT and contract incumbent Perspecta, will have 10 days after being debriefed by the Navy on the outcome to file a protest.