Luis Campudoni moves into acting CIO role at SBA

Luis Campudoni has taken on the role of acting chief information officer at the Small Business Administration.

He takes over from Keith Bluestein, who has left the agency, according to sources who spoke to FedScoop. A spokesperson for SBA said the agency does not comment on personnel matters.

Campudoni joined the agency in January as deputy CIO. Over the course of his federal career, he has held senior technology roles at the Department of Homeland Security.

At DHS, Campudoni was acting deputy chief information officer, and deputy executive director of the enterprise engineering division within the Office of the Chief Information Officer.

He also previously served as chief of enterprise engineering for infrastructure and integration at the Federal Emergency Mangement Agency within DHS.

Bluestein took over as CIO of SBA in June 2020, a role that was previously held by Maria Roat. At the time, he moved into the new job from NASA, where he served as associate CIO for enterprise services and integration.