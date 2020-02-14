Margaret Weichert to depart OMB in March

Margaret Weichert, the Office of Management and Budget’s deputy director for management, is leaving government.

Weichert announced her departure on Friday — she will ultimately leave in mid-March and plans to join Accenture as a managing director in their commercial practice.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Deputy Director for Management,” Weichert said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud to have had the opportunity to work alongside a talented group of Federal employees to modernize and streamline our Government…. I’ve valued the opportunity to work with talented public servants, who are dedicated to improving how we deliver mission outcomes, improve service, and strengthen stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

Weichert was nominated for the deputy director of management role in 2017, and sworn-in in February 2018. Since then she has been a vocal advocate for the President’s Management Agenda, progress on the cross-agency priority goals that support this agenda and the White House’s GEAR Center effort.

In October 2018 she was tapped to lead the Office of Personnel Management. During her tenure in that role, the White House floated the idea of a reorganization of OPM that would essentially “lift and shift” the agency’s services under the General Services Administration. Weichert argued that this change would help OPM deal with its legacy IT environment, but lawmakers weren’t so sure.

According to an OMB press release, Weichert’s successor will be “identified and communicated” before she leaves.