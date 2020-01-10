Maria Roat picked to be deputy federal CIO

The Office of Management and Budget has picked Maria Roat to serve as the next deputy federal CIO.

Multiple sources confirmed to FedScoop that Roat, currently CIO of the Small Business Administration, will transition into the role under Federal CIO Suzette Kent in February.

The role became vacant at the start of the new year when Margie Graves retired from government. Graves told FedScoop in December it was “the perfect time in the cycle” to step away from the deputy CIO role after the office has passed a host of federal IT policy — including Cloud Smart and the establishment of the Federal Cyber Reskilling Academy — in 2019.

Roat, a longtime federal IT executive and one of the senior-most CIOs on the CIO Council, has taken on more leadership in interagency federal IT functions in recent years. She serves as the co-chair of the CIO Council’s Innovation Committee and on the board of the Technology Modernization Fund.

She’s also served as the Department of Transportation CTO and in a number of other roles, including director of the Federal Risk Management and Authorization Program (FedRAMP) and deputy CIO of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She is retired from the Navy with 26 years of active duty and reserve service.

Guy Cavallo will take over as acting SBA CIO upon Roat’s departure.

Roat could not be reached for comment prior to publication.

NextGov first reported Roat’s move.