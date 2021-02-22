Marines piloting 5G to improve warehouse logistics

The Marine Corps Logistics Command in Georgia is piloting the use of 5G to enhance operations in new “smart warehouses.”

Federated Wireless and a group of other technology companies have kicked off work with the Marines to develop a high-bandwidth wireless network that can handle more data. Together, they will work to expand the capability of warehouse operations and improve the new network security with a zero-trust security architecture, according to a news release.

The project, based out of the command’s headquarters in Albany, is one of several in which the military is hosting 5G “test beds” on bases, offering private companies the opportunity to test their tech in less regulated environments while boosting connectivity for the services.

The new network is hosted on the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). This part of the electromagnetic spectrum within 3.5-3.7GHz bands is reserved by the Federal Communications Commission for both federal and non-federal use.

The upshot for the Marines is the new network could improve the logging of receipts, storage, inventory control and auditing of supplies that support global operations, according to the release. The hope is the 5G network will also be able to support warehouse robotics and holographic, augmented and virtual reality applications.

The Department of Defense’s 5G strategy aims to improve base connectivity and eventually transition the technology onto the battlefield as a means to improve overall command, control and communications.

Cisco has partnered on the effort to provide a security architecture for 4G and 5G networks that follows a zero-trust model where all points of the network require continuous security checks, not just at the perimeter. With the added bandwidth of 5G and more data flowing, added layers of security are needed to ensure malicious actors are not corrupting information.

Other partners on the pilot include Amazon Web Services, Perspecta Labs, Vectrus, Capstone Partners and JMA