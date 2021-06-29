Cornelius leaves ADI to join staff of Sen. Gary Peters

Executive director at the Alliance for Digital Innovation, Matthew Cornelius, has left the trade body to take up an advisory role in congress.

He joins the majority staff for Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee chairman Gary Peters, D-MI. Peters is serves on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Cornelius has led ADI since December 2019, and prior to this worked in several technology-focused roles in government before leading the trade group that focused on modernizing government IT.

His previous jobs included stints at GSA advising the administration on cybersecurity, at the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Treasury.

In his new job he will advise on the scrutiny of federal technology programs including the GSA’s Technology Transformation Services.