Glavy nominated as top IT officer for US Marine Corps

The Biden administration has nominated Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy as the next deputy commandant for information of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The deputy commandant post was created in 2017, and is the service’s equivalent of a uniformed CIO.

Glavy will replace Lt. Gen. Loretta “Lori” Reynolds, the current deputy commandant for information. Glavy, if confirmed by the Senate, will get his third star and rise to the rank of lieutenant general.

“Deputy Commandant for Information develops and supervises plans, policies, and strategy for operating in the Information Environment and identifies requirements in doctrine, manpower, training, education, and equipment in order to support Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in the Information Environment,” according to the Marine Corps website.

Glavy currently serves as the head of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command at Fort Meade, Maryland. It is currently unclear who will replace Glavy at the Marine’s cyber component command.

The Marine Corps falls under the oversight of the Department of Navy, and Glavy would work with the top IT official in the department, CIO Aaron Weis. The Department has been working to upgrade its cybersecurity and implement a new “strategic vision” for its IT.