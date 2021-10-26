Maximus awarded $323M contract to revamp EDGAR company filing system

Maximus Federal has won a $323 million IT contract to modernize the Securities and Exchange Commission’s filing system for company documents.

Under the 10-year agreement, the technology company is tasked with transforming enterprise IT and providing agile development and cybersecurity services for the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system (EDGAR).

EDGAR is the SEC’s system for the automated collection, validation, indexing and acceptance of submissions from entities — including public companies — that are required by law to file forms with the agency. It was launched in 1984 as a pilot program by the SEC and now processes around 3,000 filings each day.

The contract expands the current scope of Maximus’s existing contract with the SEC in which it is tasked with providing IT support for EDGAR. The company assumed responsibility for the existing contract through its $430 million acquisition earlier this year of Attain.

The new contract was awarded through the SEC’s OneIT IDIQ contract vehicle. Attain in 2018 was one of three companies awarded an unrestricted contract as part of the OneIT project. In 2013, Attain was awarded its first work with the SEC through IT support contracts that included EDGAR.

Commenting on the contract win, Maximus Federal General Manager Teresa Wipert said the company was focused on helping the SEC to achieve its IT modernization and digital transformation goals.