Meeting zero-trust goals￼

The White House Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity provided direction and guidance on the need for federal agencies to assess their cybersecurity frameworks and to implement strategies that promote zero-trust principles.

But implementing those strategies involves many considerations in order to achieve end-to-end visibility, automation, orchestration and other key elements across multiple pillars.

To help federal agencies, Dell Technologies has released a new solution brief designed to assist IT leaders with their assessment and implementation of zero-trust practices.

In the solution brief, “A Practical Approach to Zero Trust,” Dell explains how organizations can ensure they are leveraging existing capabilities to support and meet the executive order’s goals.

The brief is based on several standards and guidance materials such as NIST SP 800-207 and the Department of Defense zero-trust architecture guidance and offers practical approaches to:

Device authentication and management

User authorization

Micro-segmentation and session protection

Application trust

Data trust

Visibility and analytics

Automation and orchestration

Learn more about developing a proper cybersecurity framework to support zero-trust principles.

This article was produced by Scoop News Group for FedScoop for, and sponsored by, Affigent.