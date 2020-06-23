Subscribe About RSS
DOD’s top two tech-strategy officials to step down in July

Michael Griffin speaks during the 2018 Engineers Week celebration held at the Pentagon Library and Conference Center. (U.S. Navy / John F. Williams)

Written by
Jun 23, 2020 | FEDSCOOP

The Department of Defense’s undersecretary for research and engineering, Michael Griffin, and his deputy, Lisa Porter, have both tendered their resignations effective July 10, defense officials confirmed to FedScoop.

More information about their decisions was not immediately available.

Griffin was leading the DOD’s charge on many technology fronts, especially with 5G telecommunications and helping to advance artificial intelligence across the department. He was confirmed for his position in early February and before that serviced as the administrator of NASA.

Porter, the DOD’s No. 2 technology officer, formerly was the founding director of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) and also a senior NASA official.

It is unclear who will take the helm of the research and engineering portfolio after Griffin’s departure.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

