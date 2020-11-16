Michael Rigas claims acting Federal CIO role

Michael Rigas quietly assumed the acting Federal CIO role at OMB, possibly back in July, according to his LinkedIn account.

Rigas already serves as director of the Office of Personnel Management and deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget — the role that the Federal CIO position reports to — both in an acting capacity.

Rigas signed a memo extending Data Center Optimization Initiative requirements through Sept. 20, 2022, as acting U.S. CIO on Friday. The 24 Chief Financial Officers Act agencies must annually submit to OMB a data center inventory and strategy for consolidation and optimization with quarterly updates on their progress.

The news comes as the Trump administration continues to reshuffle agencies’ leadership in its final months, with many positions being assumed by those viewed as loyal to the president.

Rigas took over at OPM in March for Dale Cabaniss, who resigned after only six months on the job over poor treatment by the White House, Politico reported at the time. His predecessor as Federal CIO, Suzette Kent, left on better terms in July.

OMB did not respond to a request for comment on when Rigas officially became acting U.S. CIO.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Federal Chief Information Security Officer Camilo Sandoval has been taking time off to work for the Voter Integrity Fund, a group of Trump supporters seeking evidence of voter fraud in this election’s swing states that went for President-elect Joe Biden, as reported by the Washington Post. Exactly who is handling Sandoval’s duties in his absence — and how long he’s expected to be out on paid or unpaid vacation or leave — wasn’t clarified by OMB. Sandoval also took his role without any sort of official announcement.

Meritalk first reported Rigas’ acting CIO capacity.