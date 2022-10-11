Microsoft hires Oki Mek as CISO for federal civilian sector

Microsoft hired Oki Mek as its chief information security officer for the federal civilian sector.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ first chief artificial intelligence officer, Mek departed in February after only a year in the role.

Mek oversaw the release of HHS’s first-ever AI Strategy in 2021 and the launch of its AI website earlier this year, which listed his 2022 priorities including increasing employee skills through the AI Community of Practice and having the AI Council issue guidance on ethical algorithms.

“As a veteran and a lifelong civil servant, I am privileged to be given the opportunity to continue to support the federal government and to help strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity posture,” Mek wrote on his LinkedIn page. “Thank you to everyone at Microsoft for welcoming me to the family.”

Mek spent 11-and-a-half years at HHS. Before that he worked at the Department of Energy and served in the Army National Guard.

Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.