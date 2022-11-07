NARA awards $65.7M contract for continued improvement of electronic records system

The National Archives and Records Administration awarded a contract with a $65.7 million ceiling to digital services firm Fearless to continue its transition from paper to electronic records.

Fearless will maintain and improve NARA‘s suite of Electronic Records Archives 2.0 applications across multiple teams with faster updates using DevOps and continuous integration, continuous deployment techniques.

NARA safeguards and provides public access to government records but needs to scale ERA 2.0 to handle the growing number of submitted records. ERA 2.0’s continued modernization is critical to the governmentwide effort to standardize and lower the cost of records management solutions.

“The ERA 2.0 system is a valuable resource for our democracy,” said Greg Crouse, ERA 2.0 contract program manager for Fearless, in the company’s announcement Wednesday. “Preserving government documents is an essential public service for any society with a government accountable to the people.”

Fearless will also develop new features to improve the ERA 2.0 user experience.

The ERA 2.0 contract’s first phase will cost $1.1 million with the potential for the vehicle to reach $65.7 million over five years.

Fearless is growing rapidly having won a $120 million blanket purchase agreement (BPA) from the General Services Administration in 2021, as well as one of the 10 spots on the five-year, $500 million BPA for broad IT and business services from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services earlier this year. The company also works with the Small Business Administration, Defense Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency and Air Force.