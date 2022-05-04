FedScoop Close Ad x
workforce

NARA chief information officer Haldar to step down at end of July

Pink banners adorn The National Archives Building on the first day of the National Cherry Blossom Festival and the first weekend of Spring on March 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

May 4, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

The chief information officer at the National Archives and Records Administation will retire from government service at the end of July.

Swarnali Haldar steps down after nearly a decade at the department, according to LinkedIn. Before taking the CIO role in 2014, she held the post of deputy CIO. 

Prior to joining NARA, Haldar was chief information officer at the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.

In a LinkedIn post announcing her departure, NARA said: “During her tenure, she provided vision and leadership for the National Archives’ information technology modernization and digital transformation.

In 2018, Haldar was a recipient of FedScoop’s Top Women in Tech award.

No further details on Haldar’s replacement were immediately available.

CIO, Department of Agriculture (USDA), National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), Swarnali Haldar

